BOWL BERTH ON THE LINE: UCF vs. Texas Tech

Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, right, celebrates with Johnny Richardson after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

LUBBOX, Texas – The University of Central Florida Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) hope to ride the current two-game winning streak to bowl eligibility with a win at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 Big 12).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas

WATCH: FS2

RADIO: 96.9 The Game

ODDS: Texas Tech -2.5; O/U 59.5 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Both teams have five wins and need six to claim bowl eligibility. UCF has been bowl-eligible for eight straight years.

This is the first meeting on the gridiron between UCF and Texas Tech. Both teams are coming off beating ranked opponents last week. UCF remained undefeated in the annual “Space Game” with a 45-3 blowout of then-No.15 Oklahoma State. Texas Tech defeated then-No. 16 Kansas, 16-13.

This game will feature two premier running backs in UCF’s RJ Harvey and Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks. Harvey is ranked ninth in the country and Brooks at sixth.

The Knights received a plethora of awards following last week’s win. The team was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America. Head coach Gus Malzahn was awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Malzahn also won his 100th career game as a head coach.

Sophomore safety Demari Henderson earned the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, while quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was awarded a spot on the Manning Award Stars of the Week.

Following a five-game losing streak, UCF is undefeated in the month of November. A win would mark the third conference win and second on the road.

The Knights’ offense remains high on the list of total offense, averaging 494.5 yards per game and eighth in the country, and rushing offense, averaging 233.7 yards per game and third in the country.