LAST SEC GAME: Florida vs. No. 9 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) play the final SEC game of the 2023 season on the road at the CFP No. 9 / AP No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2, 4-2 SEC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: Gators Sports Network

ODDS: Missouri -11; O/U 57.5 (Vegas Insider)

The Gators as currently in a three-game losing streak after a 52-35 loss to LSU last weekend. The Gators are 1-3 in true road games this season.

The all-time series matchup is tied at 6-6. Florida has won three of the last four, including a 24-17 win last year over Missouri in Gainesville.

Florida is one of two teams, along with Oregon State, finishing the season playing two Top-10 opponents with No. 9 Missouri this weekend and hosting No. 4 Florida State next Saturday.

Quarterback Graham Mertz leads the SEC in accuracy, completing 73.3% of his passes. It’s also the fifth-best in the nation.

A win would secure bowl eligibility for Florida.