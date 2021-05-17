VIDEO: Alex Morgan scores goal for Orlando Pride for first time in 3 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alex Morgan scored a goal for the Orlando Pride for the first time in three years in a game against the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

In the 84th minute, Phoebe McClernon sent a 50-yard lob to Morgan, who kicked a beautiful touch above the head of Washington’s goalie to find the back of the net.

You can see the video of the equalizing goal in the tweet below.

This was Morgan’s first goal with the team since Aug. 25, 2018.

This was also McClernon’s first assist of her career.

[TRENDING: Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]

The game ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Orlando will travel to North Carolina this weekend to play against the Courage on Saturday.