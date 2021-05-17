VIDEO: Alex Morgan scores goal for Orlando Pride for first time in 3 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alex Morgan scored a goal for the Orlando Pride for the first time in three years in a game against the Washington Spirit on Sunday.
In the 84th minute, Phoebe McClernon sent a 50-yard lob to Morgan, who kicked a beautiful touch above the head of Washington’s goalie to find the back of the net.
You can see the video of the equalizing goal in the tweet below.
💫 @alexmorgan13 with the equalizer! 💫— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 16, 2021
🎥 @NWSL pic.twitter.com/0FEJJD9cuN
This was Morgan’s first goal with the team since Aug. 25, 2018.
This was also McClernon’s first assist of her career.
[TRENDING: Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]
The game ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Orlando will travel to North Carolina this weekend to play against the Courage on Saturday.