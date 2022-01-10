75º

McKenzie Milton, NFL hopefuls look to make magic at Hula Bowl

Hula Bowl to played at Bounce House at noon on Jan. 15

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

ORLANDO, Fla. – The college football season isn’t completely over yet, another game will be played in Orlando.

The Bounce House at UCF will host the 2022 Hula Bowl at noon on Jan. 15.

The All-Star game marks the return of former University of Central Florida star McKenzie Milton and he will play in the stadium where he made magic.

Milton did not lose many games at the Bounce House. He is one of six quarterbacks who will showcase their skills to around 100 NFL scouts.

More than 100 pro prospects from several schools will suit up in the game. The prospects will be playing for former NFL head coaches Brian Billick and Mike Smith.

One of the best kickers in NFL history, Nick Lowery, has been involved with the Hula Bowl for years and will be part of the broadcast team on the CBS Sports Network.

Lowery’s interview with WKMG Sports Director Jamie Seh can be found in the video player above.

