Crowds roll into Daytona Beach for action-packed Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend

It’s going to be a busy and action-packed weekend for Central Florida’s coast. Thousands of NASCAR fans are heading to Daytona Beach for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race Saturday and many will stick around to join the other thousands heading to Brevard County for the Artemis launch on Monday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s going to be a busy and action-packed weekend for Central Florida’s coast. Thousands of NASCAR fans are heading to Daytona Beach for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race Saturday and many will stick around to join the other thousands heading to Brevard County for the Artemis launch on Monday.

It’s the last race of the regular season and the last chance for drivers to make the cup series playoff. Speedway officials expect over 100,000 fans to pack into the Daytona International Speedway to watch that moment.

[TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month | Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass toll rebate program for Florida commuters | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We have one spot left in the playoffs and it’ll get decided right here on Saturday night,” Speedway President Frank Kelleher said.

Before Saturday’s big race, the speedway hosts the Wawa 250 Friday night, plus plenty of entertainment in between. Kelleher expects another record-breaking crowd this year.

“Last year was one of the largest crowds that we’ve ever had for our summer race and as of today, we are pacing year over year ahead of where we were last year,” he said.

NASCAR fans are traveling across the country for the action.

“A lot of good racing. Really competitive. Big wrecks I’m sure as usual. Just absolute chaos,” said Cory and Brittany Range, who are visiting from Texas.

Fifteen drivers are gunning for the one playoff spot with the speedway’s stands of 101,000 people cheering them on and the rain isn’t going to stop the dedication.

“The only year we’ve been to Daytona where it hasn’t rained was the Daytona 500 this year,” said Freddie Jr., visiting with his dad from Miami.

Ad

To cap off the weekend, some race fans will stick around to see the Artemis launch Monday morning just an hour south. Hotel and lodging leaders in Volusia County say they’ve had people booking longer stays than usual - some hoping to get another up-close look at what our coast has to offer.

“I try to see them from Miami but you’re never able to see it,” Freddie Jr. said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: