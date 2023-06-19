Ronaldinho, Robert Carlos to hold news conference ahead of ‘The Beautiful Game’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Soccer legends Ronaldinho and Robert Carlos will be holding a joint news conference at Exploria Stadium Wednesday, days before the Orlando City match at the same venue.

The news conference, held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, will cover “The Beautiful Game,” which will take place Friday at 7 p.m. The match will feature a star-studded lineup of players from around the world coming together to celebrate the “diversity, connection and passion that centers around the global love for soccer,” according to the Orlando City website.

The duo each captain a team.

Ronaldinho is a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and is known for his footwork and ball control. His signature “joga bonito” style hails him as a Brazilian legend. He is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Roberto Carlos is a former Real Madrid player and World Cup winner. His trademark moves include his left flank runs and powerful left foot. He’s played for some of the most prominent clubs in the world, including Inter Milane Fenerbahçe and Corinthians.

To purchase tickets for the game, you can head to Ticketmaster.

