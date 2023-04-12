Orlando set to host celebrity soccer match ‘The Beautiful Game’

FILE - Players with Toronto FC, right, and Orlando City stand on the pitch at Exploria Stadium before an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The United States will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 against Panama. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that the match will be at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama 4-0 on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando will be this year’s host for the celebrity soccer match ‘The Beautiful Game,’ according to a news release from Exploria Stadium.

The match will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at Exploria Stadium and is set to feature soccer greats Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos.

Former Orlando City captain and forward Nani be return to Exploria Stadium to join the fun on the pitch this year.

“For me it is an honor to be back in Orlando and be with the fans one more time,” Nani said. “I can’t wait to see my friends from the Club, The Wall and all Orlando City supporters again. I’m thankful for this opportunity to play one more time with Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho and so many legends.”

Ronaldinho, a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, is known for his fancy footwork, ball control and signature ‘Joga Bonito’ style. The former FC Barcelona, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain icon is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Roberto Carlos, a former Real Madrid star and World Cup winner, has featured for some of the world’s most prominent clubs, including Inter Milan, Fenerbahçe, and Corinthians.

“Following the amazing success in South Florida last year, it is great to take this experience to Orlando. We are looking forward to meeting the fans and to making a lifetime memory for everyone”, said 2002 FIFA World Cup Winner Roberto Carlos.

The first edition of the game played in Miami in 2022 featured soccer stars like former Orlando City player Nani, Vinicius Jr, Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba, Eder Militao, Falcao García, Arturo Vidal, Cafu, Rivaldo, Alphonso Davies, Valderrama, Hristo Stoichkov, Higuita, Ivan Zamorano, NBA player Jimmy Butler and former NBA player Steve Nash, alongside with celebrities from the NFL, music, and television.

“I had the opportunity to play in many parts of the World, but being able to reunite my friends and our families in Central Florida for a soccer fest in Orlando, with many legends, is a dream coming true. This place is magical, and I am sure the soccer fans in Orlando will showcase how passionate they are for the beautiful game,” Ronaldinho Gaucho said.

In addition to the match, the event promises pre-game and halftime entertainment.

“We’re excited to host this fantastic game and give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this collection of legends play, all on one field, at Exploria Stadium,” said Orlando City President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon. “We’ve been able to host so many fantastic events at Exploria Stadium and really solidify ourselves as Florida’s home for the world’s game. We look forward to once again showcasing our fantastic venue and The City Beautiful to the world.”

More information, including additions to the roster, will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased here.

