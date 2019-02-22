Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida spa

JUPITER, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was arrested on two counts of soliciting prostitution in connection with a Florida spa tied to an international human trafficking ring, police said Friday.

Kraft, 77, is accused of paying for sexual services at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reported the spa was among 10 shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast after a lengthy investigation.

A detective said the sex acts were captured on surveillance video.

Kraft has not yet been arrested on the misdemeanor charge, according to the Jupiter Police Department. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

CNN reported that a representative for Kraft released the following statement:

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.