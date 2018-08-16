Florida man, 88, set fire to trapped raccoon, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man faces charges after he set fire to a trapped raccoon Thursday morning, according to police.

Palm Bay police said they learned about the incident around 10 a.m., News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Ezra Lee James, 88, told officers he had trapped the raccoon as a nuisance, Palm Bay police spokesman Lt. Steve Bland said.

James told police his solution for disposing of the animal was to set it on fire.

Officers euthanized the badly injured raccoon, Bland said.

James faces a charge of animal cruelty resulting in death.

