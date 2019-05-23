Florida man accused of trying to blackmail dealership for new car, $50,000

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man claimed he didn't know he was doing anything wrong when he threatened to expose a dealership's old customer sales records if the owner didn't give him a new car and $50,000, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Christian Mosco found the John Hall Chevrolet records from 2002 to 2004 in a box outside a home in Daytona Beach.

On Friday, he emailed the assistant to the owner of the dealership to say that he had the records, which included customers' personal information, and he would notify the media if he didn't receive $50,000 and a new Chevrolet Malibu, the report said.

"This I believe would devastate (the victim's) future business and of course expose (the victim) to a class action lawsuit that would certainly cost him millions of dollars," the email read, according to deputies.

Mosco continued to email the dealership with pictures of the records, as well as requests to contact the dealership's attorneys, the report said. Mosco drafted up a nondisclosure agreement saying that he would remain quiet about the records if the dealership gave him the cash and car, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they arrested Mosco on Wednesday when he arrived to the attorney's office with the records in hand.

In an interview with investigators, Mosco said he didn't think he was doing anything wrong and he thought he was being reasonable by only requesting $50,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu, which is his wife's favorite car.

Mosco faces an extortion charge. He's being held at the Volusia County Jail.

