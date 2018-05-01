Orlando police want to use Ring doorbells to solve crimes

A Ring doorbell stock photo. The Orlando Police Department is asking the city council to approve a proposal to use the video and app technology to solve and prevent crimes. (Photo: Ring)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers could soon be using video from resident's video doorbells to solve and prevent local crime, according to a proposal obtained by News 6.

Ring doorbells use video technology allowing citizens to see who is at their door from anywhere using an app. The smart doorbells start at $99. The company also makes security systems, including motion sensor cameras.​

Video doorbells have helped Orlando police solve previous crimes after burglars have literally been caught on camera.

Last summer, an Orlando homeowner got an alert on his phone and didn't recognize the visitors and called police. When officers arrived, they said, they caught two men trying to break into the home.

The Ring website is filled with customer stories of "criminals caught in the act."

There are almost 10,000 Orlando residents using the Ring app, according to the company. OPD wants to use that to assist in their investigations.

"This program will provide Orlando Police access to the Ring Neighborhoods platform to communicate with Ring Neighbors, view Neighbor supplied video, determine general camera density/location and encourage community engagement as we work together to make Orlando neighborhoods safer," according to the proposal up for Orlando City Council review Tuesday.

A statement from Ring said it would provide Orlando police with a Ring Neighborhood portal, free of charge, as well as train Orlando Police Department employees to use the tech. The Ring Neighborhood portal allows users to get real-time crime and safety alerts and news from their communities, according to the Ring website.

Ring.com says the neighborhood app allows users to "join forces" with their neighbors, "and take a stand against local crime."

OPD needs the City Commission's approval to access the Ring technology and use it.

Orlando City Council members will review the proposal by OPD Tuesday during a a city council meeting. Council members will vote on the proposal.

