Everything is not what it seems: Museum of Illusions set to open location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Your senses are about to be tricked this summer at ICON Park.

The entertainment complex located along International Drive is set to welcome the Museum of Illusions this summer.

The museum will bring its most astonishing optical, photographic, holographic and interactive illusions to ICON Park -- including the “Upside-down room,” “Vortex Tunnel” and “Building Illusion."

Museum of Illusions to join ICON Park’s entertainment lineup (Museum of Illusions)

The museum’s website lists 15 locations already around the world and the brand continues to expand.

“We’re excited to welcome the Museum of Illusions into the ICON Park family and know our guests are sure to be amazed at what they’ll see," said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park.

Museum of Illusions to join ICON Park’s entertainment lineup (Museum of Illusion)

ICON Park is already home to popular attractions like the Orlando Starflyer, The Wheel, Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium.

The complex is set to welcome two new record breaking attractions, the Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Gyro Drop Tower, sometime in 2020.