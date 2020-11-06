Universal Studios introduces new events for holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and while the pandemic has canceled a lot of our favorite events, the pandemic has also spawned new experiences that we’re very excited about.

Universal Orlando announced new events coming this holiday season that will be sure to spread the holiday cheer at a time when we need it most.

If you live in Central Florida, it’s safe to say you’ve probably experienced Universal’s holiday parade featuring Macy’s Balloons. If you haven’t, we need to have a talk.

New this year, Universal will give families a chance to get up-close and personal with their larger-than-life parade balloons and floats.

“Guests will stroll along a picturesque pathway where they’ll encounter elaborate floats and stunning balloons inspired by everything from iconic holiday staples like reindeers and the Nutcracker, to characters from popular animated films,” the resort said.

It all leads up to a special appearance by the big man himself -- Santa Claus. While eager kids won’t be able to hop on his lap, they can take a socially-distanced picture.

Also new this year is Universal’s Holiday Tribute Store.

The new shopping destination will be dedicated to the Holidays and feature a variety of new merchandise that could make perfect holiday gifts -- not to mention there will be delicious seasonal food items.

The shop will consist of four immersive rooms, including one inspired by Dr. Seuss' “The Grinch”.

For those unable to make it to the Sunshine State for the holidays, guests can also browse Universal’s assortment of Holidays merchandise online. Click or tap here to check out Universal’s holiday gifts.