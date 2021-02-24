Universal Orlando announces new ticket package ahead of spring break

In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, visitors arrive at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park has reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has dropped its newest offering just in time for spring.

Guests can soon take advantage of 40% off a four-day, four-night hotel and ticket vacation package starting at $1,388, after savings, based on a family of four.

The limited-time offer includes:

Four days of fun and park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, home to more than 50 immersive experiences across both theme parks – including soaring into the Forbidden Forest on the epic “story coaster” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and jumping into the action-packed world of Jason Bourne in the first-of-its-kind stunt show, The Bourne Stuntacular.

Four-night accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, where guests can enjoy vibrant, retro-themed rooms and fun for the whole family, including floating around the lazy river and two massive zero-entry pools, rolling a strike at the 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley, and enjoying something sweet or savory at the Bayliner Diner, home to an expansive menu and grab-and-go options. Plus, Universal Orlando hotel guests get exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission to access the parks an hour before the general public, complimentary transportation throughout the destination and delivery of merchandise purchased throughout the theme parks and Universal CityWalk to their hotel – and more.

In order to benefit from the savings, the vacation package must include Sunday through Thursday travel dates and the booking must be completed by April 19, 2021, for travel through June 24, 2021.

Blockout dates and restrictions apply.

Visit www.UniversalOrlando.com to begin booking your trip.

