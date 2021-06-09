6 Jurassic-themed foods to try at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to open its newest attraction, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

To get fans excited for the opening day on June 10, Universal Orlando has rolled out a number of new food and beverage offerings for guests to try.

“Go on the coaster first, maybe do it one more time, and then come over and try all of this delicious new food we have for you,” Chef Robert Martinez Jr., Executive sous chef of research and development at Universal Orlando Resort said during an event Thursday.

I stepped inside both Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure to check out some things that will send you straight back to the Jurassic period.

Jurassic World Dig-In Jar

Jurassic World Dig in Jar available at Jurassic World: Tribute Store (McReynolds)

Step inside the Jurassic World Tribute Store at Universal Studios for this chocolate lovers treat.

The Dig-In dessert jar is filled with decadent chocolate cake and frosting.

When you dig in, look for little candy bones scattered around.

The Dig-In Jar costs $12, plus tax. We found this dessert is perfect for two people, so grab two spoons and DIG in!

Velocicoaster S’more

Velocicoaster S'more can be found at Universal Studios Jurassic World Tribute Store (McReynolds)

You can find this perfect dinosaur dessert at the Jurassic World Tribute Store at Universal Studios.

This perfect S’mores treat is covered in blue frosting and has a candy Jurassic World emblem on the front.

It does melt quick in the warm summer heat, but it hits the sweet spot. The Velocicoaster S’more is $4.50, plus tax.

Jurassic World Isla Nublar IPA

Jurassic World IPA available at Universal Orlando Resort (McReynolds)

For the adults out there looking to cool down, even after taking a plunge on the Jurassic Park: River Adventure, look for the Jurassic World Isla Nublar IPA.

This light and refreshing IPA was named after the fictional island from the franchise.

Universal fans went wild when this beer first became available. The beer tap features the scene from Jurassic World when a Mosasaurus chomps down on a great white shark. According to the beer sharing website UNTAPPD, the beer is described as having flavors of natural orange, Citra, mosaic hops and yeast. We can only hope this drink stays around for 45-million more years. You can find this beer around Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure.

The smaller size costs $11, plus tax. The souvenir glass will cost $14, plus tax.

Blue Churro

Blue Churro available at Universal Orlando Resort (McReynolds)

Just like the name suggests, its a churro that is blue and named after the popular raptor in the Jurassic World franchise, Blue.

After visiting with the pre-historic beast in the Raptor paddock or along the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, grab this delicious snack. The warm churro is topped with blueberry frosting and encrusted with blueberry sugar and pop rocks. You can find this churro at food stands in the Jurassic Park themed-area of Islands of Adventure. The blue churro costs $6.69, plus tax.

Churro stand donut

Churro Stand donut available at Universal CityWalk (McReynolds)

Building on the running joke between Universal fans and theme park officials is the Churro Stand Doughnut.

During the time when Universal’s Jurassic World: Velocicoaster was being built, Universal’s social team took to social media saying the construction of the coaster was nothing more than an oversized churro stand. The pastry is available at Voodoo Donuts in Universal CityWalk. The doughnut is a churro raised yeast shell filled with dulce de leche tossed in cinnamon sugar. It costs $3.75 and can be ordered in store or by mobile-order.

Island Nectar Refresher

Island Nectar Refresher at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

For the kids who want a Jurassic-style drink, take a sip of the Island Nectar Refresher. The drink is available at the Discovery Center at Burger Digs. The drink is a mixed soda that includes strawberry lemonade, HIC orange and peach Sprite. Guests can find the drink in the Coca-Cola freestyle machines inside the quick service location.

It’s the perfect drink for a hot summer day.

Universal’s newest roller-coaster the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster opens officially to the public on June 10.

