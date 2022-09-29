Georgia theme park offers free admission to Hurricane Ian evacuees from Florida

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures — a theme park in Valdosta, Georgia — is offering free admission this weekend to evacuees displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along Florida’s southwest coast as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds up to 150 mph — making it one of the most powerful storms to ever impact the state.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Ian, and we understand there is so much waiting and worrying for those affected by the storm,” Wild Adventures Vice President Jon Vigue said in a release. “We want to provide an opportunity for those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.”

The theme park is located about halfway between Atlanta and Orlando and advertises itself as “home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year.”

According to the release, people from one of the following Florida counties under mandatory evacuation may qualify for free admission from Oct. 1 - 2.

Alachua Charlotte Citrus Clay Collier Flagler Franklin Gilchrist Glades Hernando Lee Levy Manatee Nassau Orange Pasco Pinellas Polk Putnam Seminole St. Johns Taylor Volusia Sarasota Highlands Hillsborough

To receive free admission, you must have a valid ID and proof of residency from one of the listed counties.

For more information on Wild Adventures or to check whether you qualify, visit the theme park’s website here.

