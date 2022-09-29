73º

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Video from South Titusville along Indian River. Credit Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state.

Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River.

Thorndyke-Sonnamaker reported that the river jumped its banks, flooding a nearby parking lot.

Brevard County is expected to experience the strongest winds from the storm by 5 a.m. Thursday, according to News 6 meteorologists. The county may also see up to 10 inches of rain and strong rip currents from the storm.

Ian approached Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, producing severe storm surge and winds, and later reached land at Cayo Costa on the southwest coast at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

