WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state.

Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River.

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Thorndyke-Sonnamaker reported that the river jumped its banks, flooding a nearby parking lot.

Brevard County is expected to experience the strongest winds from the storm by 5 a.m. Thursday, according to News 6 meteorologists. The county may also see up to 10 inches of rain and strong rip currents from the storm.

Ian approached Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, producing severe storm surge and winds, and later reached land at Cayo Costa on the southwest coast at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: