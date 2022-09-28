News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets a couple searching for food on International Drive in Orange County during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food.

International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”

[TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

They then asked DeForest if the Pizza Hut next door was open before walking off camera.

This story doesn’t have a happy ending, though. The worst of Hurricane Ian hasn’t arrived in Orlando yet and the Pizza Hut was apparently closed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: