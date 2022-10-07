Children in costume get free entry to Orlando Auto Museum all October long

Children who visit the Orlando Auto Museum in costume will receive free entry throughout the month of October.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dezerland Action Park Orlando is getting into the spirit of Halloween with its latest deal.

All October long, children who visit the Orlando Auto Museum in costume will receive free entry and accompanying adults will receive half-off on their tickets.

Adults accompanying children in costume at the Orlando Auto Museum throughout the month of October will receive a 50% discount on their tickets. (Dezerland Action Park Orlando)

The state’s largest auto museum, which is home to over 2,000 vehicles, is part of Dezerland Action Park Orlando, an 850,000 square foot entertainment space featuring attractions like 007 Bar, next to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia, indoor go-karting, bowling, a trampoline park and more.

Families can also enjoy fun photo opportunities in front of Halloween-inspired vehicles, Ghostbusters Ecto-1, the Munsters Koach, The Dragula and the actual van from “Spider-Man 2.”

Dezerland’s food hall also features some seasonal treats, like vampire burgers, worm slushies and jack-o-lantern cookies.

For more information on Orlando Auto Museum and Dezerland Action Park Orlando, click here.

