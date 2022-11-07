Universal Orlando shares details on holiday treats, tribute store

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is about to unwrap its holiday celebrations.

Beginning Nov. 12, the resort will feature an incredible collection of festivities inspired by pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and so much more.

The resort is also dishing up some delicious holiday treats including comforting classics, returning fan-favorite fare and tasty treats inspired by this year’s festivities.

See some of the food and drink offerings below.

Holiday Leftovers Sandwich (Universal Orlando)

: A holiday fan-favorite is back, now themed to the beloved, original Universal character – Earl the Squirrel. The delicious beverage consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate (found at Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn BombA holiday fan-favorite is back, now themed to the beloved, original Universal character – Earl the Squirrel. The delicious beverage consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate (found at TODAY Café and Battery Park – near Mel’s Drive-In).

Roast Beast Sandwich (Universal Orlando)

: Guests looking for comfort food flavors can savor the Roast Beast Sandwich – a mini meatloaf sandwich featuring French onion soup-dipped roast beef with a cheddar cheese sauce – and even a “secret” sauce – served on a pretzel bun. Roast Beast Sandwich at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous Guests looking for comfort food flavors can savor the Roast Beast Sandwich – a mini meatloaf sandwich featuring French onion soup-dipped roast beef with a cheddar cheese sauce – and even a “secret” sauce – served on a pretzel bun.

Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich (Universal Orlando)

: Some of the traditional sweet flavors the season brings can be found in an array of unique Grinch-themed sweets, including a Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, and Grinch cookies, among others. Grinch-Themed Treats available in Seuss Landing Some of the traditional sweet flavors the season brings can be found in an array of unique Grinch-themed sweets, including a Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, and Grinch cookies, among others.

Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb (Universal Orlando)

available at An iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles. Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake”available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen An iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles.

Chocolate Pressed S'mores (Universal Orlando)

Selection of specialty beverages is available in Universal Studios Florida including: The Nutty Nog, the classic Holiday treat with a creamy, frozen eggnog base The Deluxe Nog, a luxurious Holiday drink served with Bacardi 8 The Fire Nog, a delicious liquid cinnamon-cream treat using fireball cinnamon whiskey

Earl the Squirrel at Universal Orlando (Universal Orlando)

Universal Orlando also plans to bring back its popular holiday Tribute Store.

This year, the store will feature four themed rooms inspired by Who-ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel and New York vintage holiday decor. Guests will be stocked with a variety of merchandise such as a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas Loungefly backpack, Hogwarts House-themed holiday ornaments, Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey and so much more.

Universal Orlando’s Holidays Celebration Kicks Off this Saturday with Epic Experiences Across the Destination (Universal Orlando)

Guests unable to visit the theme park can still purchase holiday merchandise on Universal Orlando’s online store.

Click here for more information about holidays at Universal Orlando Resort.

