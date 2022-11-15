Disney World ticket prices set to climb. Here’s how high -- and when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World ticket prices are increasing and will vary based on the park and which day parkgoers plan to visit.

Single-day, one-park tickets will now have park-specific pricing, starting on Dec. 8.

[TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings. We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” Disney said in a statement.

There will be different price ranges at each park, with Magic Kingdom being the most expensive. The single-day, one-park tickets will range from:

Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

The theme parks will also have different pricing for Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus, depending on the date.

Annual passes are also increasing in price, though new passholders are not being accepted at this time.

Disney is also updating its dining reservation policy to allow guests to cancel without a fee up to two hours before their scheduled time at most locations.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: