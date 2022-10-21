Disney faces lawsuit from passholders over park reservation system

Walt Disney World is facing a new lawsuit from some of its annual passholders over its park reservation system. The federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges Disney violated its contract with annual passholders by using a system that requires all guests to make a park reservation before visiting.

Disney originally launched the reservation system in 2020 to control crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premium pass holders say that blocks them from going on certain days, despite paying for unlimited access.

“It was believed by the Plaintiffs and other members of the class that this reservation system would only be temporary and would end once the threat of the pandemic lessened because they had not been subjected to this system pre-pandemic,” the lawsuit reads. “By restricting access to the park, Disney effectively unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum Plus pass holders’ contracts.”

Another benefit from an annual pass is a park-hopping feature that allows guests to visit multiple parks in a day. The lawsuit says, “In January 2021, Disney began allowing annual pass holders to begin Park Hopping. However, instead of allowing annual pass holders to Park Hop between Disney’s Florida parks without restriction, annual pass holders could now only Park Hop after 2:00 p.m. each day.”

In a statement to News 6, Disney said the company has been “upfront” with passholders.

Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.

Read the full lawsuit below.

