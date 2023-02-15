SeaWorld announces details on Mardi Gras event, more concerts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is ready to let the good times roll with its Mardi Gras celebration.

Beginning Feb. 16, guests can experience a number of festivities at the park including a reimagined New Orleans style parade in the Wild Arctic Plaza, live music, street party and a Mardi Gras mask-making activity for kids at the all-new Kids Craft Zone.

Guests can also try some classic Gulf Coast flavors as part of our Seven Seas Food Festival with added menu items such as Cajun Seafood Boil and Frozen NOLA Hurricanes. In addition to all the Mardi Gras offerings, the park on Wednesday also announced the addition of new live performances.

See some of the new concerts below.

March 5: Tenille Townes

March 12: Sean Kingston

March 19: Hanson

April 8: Cory Asbury

April 15: Chris Lane

April 16: The Marshall Tucker Band

April 22: Tito Nieves

April 23: Kameron Marlowe

April 29: The Commodores

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs select dates through May 7.

