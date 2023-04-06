Disney World to sell annual passes again. Here’s when you can get yours

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wait is over.

Disney World is once again selling annual passes to its parks later this month.

In a blog post, Disney World said new sales would begin on April 20, though the number of passes will be limited.

“Please know, as we look to provide a great experience for our Passholders, the quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time,” the post reads.

Here are the passes that will be available for purchase, starting April 20:

Disney Pirate Pass - $749 plus tax

Disney Sorcerer Pass - $969 plus tax

Disney Incredi-Pass - $1,399 plus tax

There is also a Disney Pixie Dust Pass available for $399 plus tax.

“We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer,” the blog post says.

Walt Disney World announced changes in February to its park reservation system for its annual pass holders.

Beginning April 18, Disney said annual passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom.

“While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible,” Disney explained on its blog.

