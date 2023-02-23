Disney gives update on passholder reservations, Genie+

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is about to make some changes to its park reservation system for its annual passholders.

Beginning April 18, Disney said annual passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

“While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible,” Disney explained on its blog.

Leaders said pass blockout dates will continue to apply. The reservation system first started in 2020 as a means to manage crowd levels at the resort following the COVID shutdowns.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Disney is also making changes to its Disney Genie+ service. Starting March 20, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge. These photos can be found on popular attractions like Space Mountain, The Hollywood Tower of Terror, Test Track and Expedition Everest.

During the same time, Disney said passholders will also receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience

“Please know we will keep listening to you and adapting as we focus on making the guest experience even better for more people who visit us here at The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney explained.

Disney plans to share additional updates in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.