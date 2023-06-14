Icon Park launches new summer deals for families

ORLANDO, Fla. – As summer is just on the horizon, Icon Park aims to fight “Vacation Inflation” with epic summer deals.

Families and groups with up to five guests can now ride The Wheel, for $89.99 per group, or $18 per person. Guests who purchase this “Summer Family Fun Pack” can ride in their own private capsule and enjoy breathtaking views of Orlando, from 400 feet above.

Another great saving comes in the form of a new Play Pass.

The pass comes with admission to 10 different attractions: including the Wheel, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and more. Play Pass can be purchased for $89.99 per person and includes 20% off at 18 restaurants and bars, as well as 25% off select retail shops. This pass is also valid for 30 days, so guests can come and go as they please, ensuring guests can get the most out of their Orlando vacation.

For more information, guests can visit the Icon Park website.

