Holy Land Experience’s coliseum now gone as demolition continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Holy Land Experience’s eponymous coliseum building, which was once visible from I-4 in Orlando, is no more.

Sky 6 aerials on Monday show the building completely torn down as demolition continues on the Christian theme park.

AdventHealth is tearing down the defunct biblical park to put up an emergency facility at the corner of Conroy Road and Vineland Road, right off I-4.

The coliseum held The Church of All Nations, where shows were performed, including the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The only building that appears to still be standing is The Scriptorium, which housed biblical artifacts.

The roughly 15-acre park first opened in Feb. 2001, by pastor Marvin Rosenthal. Rosenthal was the founder of the missionary organization Zion’s Hope, which bought land in Orlando in 1989. In 2007, the park was sold to Trinity Broadcasting Network, which owned the park till it began to struggle and eventually close in 2021.

AdventHealth bought the theme park property for a reported $32 million.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: