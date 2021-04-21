Holy Land Experience to open for 2 free days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Holy Land Experience, the long-shuttered religious theme park in Orlando, is set to reopen for at least two days with free admission.

The attraction, owned by Trinity Broadcasting Networks, made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday.

“Wednesday and Thursday, April 28 and 29 the Holy Land Experience will open our gates for 2 Days of Free admission! Take a step back in time and visit the largest indoor Jerusalem model. This presentation brings the New Testament stories to life and highlights the craftsmanship of this one of kind replica. Join our guide with a walk through the Scriptorium and view thousands of manuscripts from around the world.,” the release reads.

The gates will open at 10 a.m. and parking and admission will be free.

Holy Land Experience closed in March 2020 as the pandemic hit. The last post on its Twitter account, announcing that closure, is dated March 14, 2020.

Out of concern for our guests, the greater Orlando community, and the potential spread of COVID-19, The Holy Land Experience will temporarily close at the close of business Saturday, March 14th until the end of the month. Learn More: https://t.co/eubRzwFSsP pic.twitter.com/NmHbnBpeUm — Holy Land Experience (@HolyLandExp) March 14, 2020

Just before that, the park saw more than 120 layoffs when it ended its theatrical shows on April 18.

“The change will refocus the park on its original plan and function,” Holy Land Experience general manager Mike Everett said in a statement prior to the layoffs. “The Scriptorium, which holds rare and unique biblical artifacts and a scale model of ancient Jerusalem and the City of David, will continue to serve as the park’s main educational attractions, and LiVe Church Orlando will maintain use of The Holy Land Experience’s facilities for their church services at The Church of All Nations theater.”

The religious attraction at Vineland and Conroy Roads near The Mall at Millenia has previously drawn hundreds of people every year for the park’s annual free admission day. The free admission day would allow the organization to keep its tax-exempt status.

It remains to be seen whether the park will remain open or open again any time beyond those two free days next week.

TBN had been considering selling the park prior to the pandemic, but the company has not said whether it is still looking for a buyer.

