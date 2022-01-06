AdventHealth unveils plans for former Holy Land site

ORLANDO, Fla. – For nearly 20 years, guests took a step back to biblical times at the Holy Land Experience. Now, News 6 is getting a look at the site’s future in what will be called AdventHealth Millenia.

The renderings and blueprints were obtained through an application for approval with the City of Orlando’s municipal planning board.

The renderings show AdventHealth plans to develop a 4-story, 80,000-square foot building on the 14-acre property during Phase 1.

The first floor will be an emergency department, the second floor will be a 20,000 square foot medical office and the top two floors will also be either medical offices or a surgical center, proposed plans show.

The goal in Phase 2 will be to bring a stand-alone hospital to the site.

In a statement to News 6 this week, AdventHealth said it is still working on its planning process and determining the level of care needed in the area.

“As with any project, we’re evaluating not just today’s needs, but the types of health care that will be needed as Orlando continues to grow,” Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden, said.

Plans have to first get approval by the city’s municipal planning board and then ultimately Orlando’s city council.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15.