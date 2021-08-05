AdventHealth purchases Holy Land property

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida health care system AdventHealth purchased the shuttered religious theme park Holy Land Experience in Orlando, deed documents show.

In early 2020, the religious attraction announced mass layoffs amid a restructuring as the experience shifted its focus to its Biblical museum, The Scriptorium, and history-changing religious figures. More than 120 positions were eliminated, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

The attraction at Vineland and Conroy Roads near The Mall at Millenia draws hundreds of people every year for the park’s annual free admission day, allowing the organization to keep its tax-exempt status. The attraction closed in March 2020 during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic but reopened briefly in April 2021 for two days of free admission.

According to the special warranty deed, Adventist Health System was granted the deed to The Holy Land Experience Ministries on Aug. 2.

The health care chain hasn’t disclosed its plans for the property but said in a statement details are forthcoming.

“AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community. Details on our site plans will be released in the future,” AdventHealth said in a statement. “Orlando continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive.”

The sale price of the two Holy Land parcels was not yet available through public records. As of 2020, the two parcels had a combined valued of $37.7 million, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.