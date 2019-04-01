Disney Springs restaurants targeted in data breach

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Diners who frequent Disney Springs are being asked to take a close look at their credit card statements.

Earl Enterprises issued a warning about three restaurants at the Central Florida destination: Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood and Chicken Guy!.

The company says it appears someone installed malware designed to steal credit card information was placed onto cash registers.

Officials say the breach happened between May 23, 2018 and March 18, 2019.

Online orders placed through Disney Magic Bands were not impacted.

