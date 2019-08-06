Theme Parks

Disney's early morning fireworks show surprises nearby residents

Theme park says display was in advance of 'exciting fall season'

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Fireworks exploded over Disney World in an early morning dazzling display Tuesday morning, surprising many who took to social media to sound off about the noise.

In a letter to resort guests, Disney said it was "gearing up for an exciting fall season" and warned that they "may experience noise impacts."

Disney also apologized for any inconvenience it caused.

Attractions Magazine said the fireworks show was a test for the Halloween Not-So-Spooky Spectacular show, which starts Aug. 16.

A woman who lives near Disney, however, said she thought someone was breaking into her home.

Another nearby resident joked that instead of a rooster waking him up, the fireworks did the job instead.

