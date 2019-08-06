Disney's early morning fireworks show surprises nearby residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Fireworks exploded over Disney World in an early morning dazzling display Tuesday morning, surprising many who took to social media to sound off about the noise.

In a letter to resort guests, Disney said it was "gearing up for an exciting fall season" and warned that they "may experience noise impacts."

Disney also apologized for any inconvenience it caused.

Attractions Magazine said the fireworks show was a test for the Halloween Not-So-Spooky Spectacular show, which starts Aug. 16.

If you’re at or near Disney World this morning and hearing early morning fireworks, it’s Disney testing for the new Halloween Not-So-Spooky Spectacular show. https://t.co/u9ioCny7zB — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) August 6, 2019

A woman who lives near Disney, however, said she thought someone was breaking into her home.

Why are the Disney fireworks going off at 6AM?! I thought someone was trying to break into my apartment. — Dixie Queen (@MonicaZamoraLOM) August 6, 2019

Another nearby resident joked that instead of a rooster waking him up, the fireworks did the job instead.

Instead of a rooster crowing in the AM, we get fireworks testing 😂🤷‍♂️ — Random Disney Dude (@DisneyDude3) August 6, 2019

