Spooktacular new additions at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World announced new additions Tuesday coming to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall.

The ticketed event, beginning Aug. 16, allows guests to have a wickedly good time trick-or-treating around Magic Kingdom while also enjoying a newly announced firework show, parade and the attractions.

Disney said on its blog the nightly parade will be getting new floats featuring "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story" characters Buzz Lightyear and the popular little green aliens from Pizza Planet.

The parade will also feature Disney favorites like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Wreck-It-Ralph, Vanellope Von Scheweez, Clarabelle Cow, Haunted Mansion's Hitchhiking Ghosts and new for this year, the Spectral Bride.

The park said many of the characters will be dressed in all-new Halloween costumes.

Many of the attractions will get the villainous touch.

Space Mountain will hurl guests into darkness to the sounds of a new hard-rockin' soundtrack.

The Mad Tea Party will get special lighting and music, and the Pirates of the Caribbean will truly come to life with actors scattered throughout the attraction.

New this year, when you follow the treat trail into the Monster World at Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, guests will interact in all-new ways with the comic cast of monsters, as they learn about the curious Human World holiday we all call Halloween, Disney said on its blog.

The Headless Horseman, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular and the Monstrous Scream-O-Ween-Ball will also take place during the event.

Guests will end the night with "Disney's Not-So-Spooky-Spectacular".

Jack Skellington, from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," will serve as the host of the show.

Jack Skellington and Sally, from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," bring their unique Halloween celebration to Magic Kingdom during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Guests can meet the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and his…

The story will feature Jack's ghost-dog, Zero, as he finds Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy drawn into a mysterious haunted house. Disney said the show will feature state-of-the-art projection effects, lasers, lightning and a number of dazzling fireworks that will illuminate over the Magic Kingdom Park.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs select nights Aug. 16 through Nov. 1.

