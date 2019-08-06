Ultimate Harry Potter vacation packages available at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla - On Monday, Universal Orlando Resort announced new vacation packages focusing on the popular attractions and experiences inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The theme park recently opened Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, an epic new roller-coaster thrill ride at Island's of Adventure and, this fall, the park will introduce the new Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show.

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle,” a dynamic, all-new light projection experience, comes to “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

Vacation packages include:

3-night hotel accommodations at Universal's Endless Summer Resort. Additional accommodations are available at other Universal Orlando hotels, including Universal's Cabana Bay Resort and Aventura Resort.

2-day park-to-park ticket with 2 days free, with one-hour early park admission to Universal Studios, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay.

Access to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk

Complimentary transportation

New for this year, Universal is throwing in a Wizarding World of Harry Potter-themed keepsake box to get guests ready for their adventure.

Here is what is included:

Welcome letter

Travel planning guide

Set of luggage tags featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Hogwarts Railways lanyard

Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios

Exclusive 8-by-10 photo, DVD, photo album and session at Shutterbutton's Photography Studio

Courtesy: Universal Orlando, Special Themed Keepsake Box

Vacation packages start at $135 per person, per night, based on a party of four.

CLICK HERE for more information and ways to book your vacation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.