Universal unleashes magical creatures on new 'Harry Potter' coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hidden deep inside the trees of the Forbidden Forest, Fluffy, the three-headed dog is guarding something magical.

The large dog is just one of several magical creatures Universal says guests will see on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The theme park says the new, immersive roller coaster is unlike anything guests have ever experienced.

Fluffy makes his first and only appearance in the franchise's first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

In the films, Harry, Ron and Hermione find Fluffy behind a locked door on their quest to find the stone. The three-headed dog nearly grabs all three characters, but not before drooling on them from above.

Universal promises to give muggles and wizards more clues on the new coaster every day through April 19.

Guests can visit the Universal Orlando Blog at 11 a.m. each day to get a look at the creatures.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will join the lineup of award-winning entertainment experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort when it opens on June 13.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.