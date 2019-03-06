1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery Apopka crash

APOPKA, Fla. - One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Apopka, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 3 a.m. on Apopka Boulevard near Sugar Pine Road.

Apopka Boulevard is closed in both directions from Sheeler Avenue to Hiawassee Road. U.S. 441 can be used as an alternate route.

Video from the scene shows a white pickup truck off the road and next to a tree.

Apopka police said the vehicle crashed and caught fire, leaving one person dead. The other victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"As it looks right now, the (vehicle) did leave the roadway and appears to have stuck a tree off the roadway," Apopka police spokeswoman Ashley Eller said. "I have been to multiple crash scenes and this is one that is definitely severe in nature."

No other details have been released.

