1 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash on Lake Pickett Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and three others in another vehicle were injured Monday afternoon in a head-on crash in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1 p.m. on Lake Pickett Road at Tanner Road.

Troopers said two vehicles crashed head-on, and one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, the FHP said.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed a white pickup truck and black vehicle, both of which sustained heavy front-end damage.

Roads are closed in the area.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.