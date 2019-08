ORLANDO, Fla. - A dump truck and another vehicle were involved in a fatal crash Friday morning in Orange County.

The fatal crash was reported at Bachman and Thorpe roads, east of Orange Blossom Trail.

One person was killed in the wreck, but no other details about the crash have been released.

The intersection is closed as authorities investigate the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.