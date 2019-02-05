2 dead after fleeing traffic stop in Orlando, crashing into pole

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were killed in a crash early Tuesday in Orlando after fleeing a traffic stop, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Carter Street near Orange Blossom Trail.

According to Orlando police Lt. Jonathan Bigelow, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Church Street and John Young Parkway. Police said the officer terminated the stop because the driver refused to pull over.

About four minutes later, officers heard a crash when the car struck a power pole on Carter Street at a high rate of speed, according to police. Orlando fire officials pronounced the driver and passenger dead at the scene, police said.

"I heard the boom, and then everything just went dark," a witness said.

The victims' names have not been released.

About 180 OUC customers lost power because of damaged power lines.

No other details have been released.

#breaking: Two dead after fleeing an attempted traffic stop this morning and crashing into a power pole. Over 100 homes without power. We’re live at 6 @news6wkmg with more on what happened. pic.twitter.com/rD2ynE0hEJ — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 5, 2019

