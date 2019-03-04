2 pedestrians killed in Palm Bay crash; driver charged with DUI manslaughter

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man was charged with manslaughter after police said he struck and killed two pedestrians on Palm Bay Road while driving under the influence early Saturday.

Mark Willis Brown, 48, of the 800 block of Dupont Street, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash causing death and a separate count of driving under the influence. He was being held Monday at the Brevard County Jail on $475,000 bail.

Palm Bay police on Monday identified the pedestrians as Kayla Shoemaker, 20, and Michael Sobin, 27.

Palm Bay police, assisted by West Melbourne police and Brevard County deputies, responded about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, following reports a pedestrian had been struck at the intersection of Palm Bay Road Northeast and Riviera Drive Northeast.

Two victims found in the median of Palm Bay Road were pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The white van, a 2006 Chevrolet Express registered to Brown, was found unoccupied in the wood line about 500 feet down the road, where it appeared to have crashed, according to an arrest report.

A West Melbourne officer located Brown walking through the parking lot of the Popeyes restaurant at Palm Bay Road Northeast and Hollywood Boulevard.

Brown, who police said appeared intoxicated, told officers he was on his way to pick up a pizza when he tried to make a yellow light and struck something in the road, according to the report. He said he crashed into the trees and then walked to a nearby gas station.

Officers gave Brown a field sobriety test before taking blood for a blood alcohol test.

Police said Brown did not attempt to contact law enforcement officals or render aid to the victims after the crash.

