OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 10:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the turnpike at mile marker 226.

The FHP said a semi collided with a tow truck that was pulling a vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. No other injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes of the turnpike were closed in the area.