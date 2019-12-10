Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-95 in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died in a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in an active construction zone on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 46-year-old man was riding a Honda motorcycle in the center lane of southbound I-95 around 12:45 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he failed to slow down to accommodate for traffic that was slowing down as a vehicle merged out of a lane that was closed in the construction zone.

The motorcycle crashed into the back of a Nissan Altima, then went into the left lane and struck an unoccupied work truck, records show.

The man died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The woman driving the Nissan Altima was not injured.