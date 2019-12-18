What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores dogs sitting on laps and wrong way drivers

WARNING: The images you’re about to see may cause raised eyebrows, slight questioning of human education and a wondering of where some drivers tested for their license. Viewer discretion is advised

Wrong way

Now, look carefully here. You may not see it right away but I promise you there is something very troubling. If you’re familiar with downtown Orlando you might know where this is and where the problem is. We are on Orange Avenue looking southbound at Colonial Drive. Orange Avenue is a one way here and I can promise you that the white Mazda SUV is facing the wrong. Come on, wake up. Plenty of people are probably wondering what the honk at this point.

No lap sitting

If you saw my ride along last week you know I am an animal lover but that doesn’t mean I put safety aside. This medium size gorgeous fur baby is enjoying its day but can we please stop doing this. What if the dog got scared? What if you were struck from behind? We can “what if” all day but we need to stop allowing our pets in our laps while we are in control of a vehicle. If you’re not going to do it for you, do it for your pet, I’m sure they give a honk.

No more trunk space

I do not care how good the sale is on Black Friday or on any holiday during the year, this is never a good idea. Your eyes are not messed up and this isn’t fake. Those are two large televisions being held down on top of this small car by a person. Yes, an actual person. Help me out here y’all. What the honk? Where in your mind would this make sense? Illegal, dumb and dangerous all in one picture. Melbourne come on, you can do better than this.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.