3-year-old boy who was sitting on lap dies in hit-and-run crash on I-4, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy who was sitting on another passenger’s lap died when a hit-and-driver crashed into the car he was in, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Yahkirioth Swain, 21, was driving a Nissan Versa with four other passengers inside -- including her 3-year-old son, Josiah King -- on eastbound Interstate 4 near State Road 559 at about 2 p.m. Sunday when a light-colored sedan changed lanes and hit the left rear of the Versa.

The impact caused Swain to lose control and the Versa rotated to the center median and hit a guard rail, according to the report.

Troopers say a 3-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County.

Authorities said the driver of the light-colored sedan did not stop after the crash.

King died after being taken to an area hospital. Records show he was not in a child seat or wearing a seat belt and was instead sitting on the lap of a rear passenger.

Everyone else in the Versa was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Swain, a 27-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who were in the Versa were all taken to Lakeland Regional Health to be treated for minor injuries, troopers said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.