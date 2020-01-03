LIVE OVER SCENE: Crash victim struck by second car, thrown over I-4 overpass in Orlando

Published: January 3, 2020, 11:11 am Updated: January 3, 2020, 11:36 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash victim who got out of a car along Interstate 4 was struck by a second car and thrown over an overpass in downtown Orlando, according to police.

The initial crash was reported Friday morning on I-4 east near Central Boulevard.

Orlando police said the victim exited the vehicle, was hit by the other car and fell onto Garland Avenue. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two lanes of I-4 east are closed near Central.

Traffic homicide investigators were called to the scene.

No other details have been released.

