LIVE OVER SCENE: Crash victim struck by second car, thrown over I-4 overpass in Orlando
Police investigate crash near I-4, Central Boulevard
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash victim who got out of a car along Interstate 4 was struck by a second car and thrown over an overpass in downtown Orlando, according to police.
The initial crash was reported Friday morning on I-4 east near Central Boulevard.
Orlando police said the victim exited the vehicle, was hit by the other car and fell onto Garland Avenue. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two lanes of I-4 east are closed near Central.
Traffic homicide investigators were called to the scene.
No other details have been released.
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.