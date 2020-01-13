Melbourne crash closes Sarno Road
Sarno Road closed from Apollo Boulevard to U.S. 1.
A crash has closed all lanes of a Melbourne road Monday morning, according to police.
Melbourne Police Department tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that all four lanes of Sarno Road are closed from Apollo Boulevard to U.S. 1.
News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the crash has affected a roughly half-mile section of the major Melbourne thoroughfare.
Sarno Road will reopen after the street has been cleared of the crash.
Select an alternate route to avoid delays.
All lanes of Sarno Rd closed from Apollo Blvd to N Harbor City Blvd due to a major crash. The roadway will reopen as soon as police can clear the scene. Updates will follow.— Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) January 13, 2020
