Melbourne crash closes Sarno Road

A crash has closed all lanes of a Melbourne road Monday morning, according to police.

Melbourne Police Department tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that all four lanes of Sarno Road are closed from Apollo Boulevard to U.S. 1.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the crash has affected a roughly half-mile section of the major Melbourne thoroughfare.

Sarno Road will reopen after the street has been cleared of the crash.

Select an alternate route to avoid delays.