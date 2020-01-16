Woman struck, killed on Boggy Creek Road in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:35 a.m. on Boggy Creek Road, west of Narcoossee Road.

The FHP said a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

No other details are immediately known.