Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
Florida Highway Patrol investigates fatal wreck near Orange Blossom Trail
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. at Taft Vineland Road and Satellite Boulevard, just east of Orange Blossom Trail.
The FHP said the motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man driving the other vehicle ran from the scene after the wreck, troopers said.
Trooper Steve said Taft Vineland Road will be closed in both directions for hours. Central Florida Parkway and Landstar Road can be used as alternate routes.
-- #FATAL #CRASH --— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 27, 2020
Taft Vineland Rd x Satellite Blvd
- Taft Vineland CLOSED EB/WB just east of OBT
- Will be closed for hours
- @FHPOrlando investigating
ALT- Use Central Florida Pkwy or Landstreet Rd pic.twitter.com/cqg5hG6ORS
