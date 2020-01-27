6 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Orange County

ORLANDO – Six people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Orange County that involved a car, a truck and a Lynx bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car was supposed to yield from Honour Road and Texas Avenue, pulled out and hit the truck, and then the truck went into another lane of traffic and hit the Lynx bus, troopers said.

The truck was stolen and the driver fled on foot, troopers said.