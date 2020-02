SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash with a fuel leak has caused the closure of a portion of Interstate 4 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on westbound I-4 near mile marker 92 around 5 p.m.

All westbound lanes are closed in the area as of 6:15 p.m.

